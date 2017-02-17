WATCH: Russell Westbrook came up with a unique way to ignore Durant questions

At All-Star media availability, Westbrook refused to even acknowledge questions about Durant

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook had to meet the media at All-Star weekend in New Orleans on Friday, and there was never a chance it would go smoothly. Westbrook knew reporters were going to ask him about being on the same team as Kevin Durant again, and reporters knew that Westbrook had no intention of talking about it.

The result: reporters did their jobs by bringing up the subject, and Westbrook didn’t engage at all. Instead, he just talked to them about fashion.

Westbrook did the same thing when asked about the recent rumor about him and Anthony Davis teaming up in Los Angeles. He also got into a tense back-and-forth with a reporter who asked him what it would take to make the Durant storyline go away. Here are  the highlights:

As a member of the media, it is a bit frustrating to see Westbrook deflect questions and treat this entire exercise as a joke. But as someone who is fascinated by Westbrook, I am entertained by the tactic he used here. His stubbornness is impressive, perhaps even admirable, and it made for compelling television.

