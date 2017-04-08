WATCH: Russell Westbrook joins Big O, clinches triple-double average for season

Russell Westbrook made history Friday night against the Phoenix Suns,

Early in the third quarter, Westbrook handed out his sixth assist of the game, which guaranteed that he will average a triple-double for the season, making him the first player to achieve that feat since Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season.

The assist was No. 820 on the season for Westbrook, who entered the game with 2,480 points, 831 rebounds and 814 assists.

How do we know he’ll finish with the triple-double average? Westbrook needed at least 820 in each category to average double digits in each category -- 820 divided by 82 (games) equals 10. Even if Westbrook doesn’t score another point or record another rebound or assist for the remainder of the regular season, he will have the necessary marks to average 10 per game in each category.

Russ has done the unthinkable pic.twitter.com/s2DJJeTVBM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2017

Russell Westbrook joins OSCAR ROBERTSON ('61-62: 30.8ppg 12.5rpg 11.4apg) as the ONLY players to average a triple-double for entire season! pic.twitter.com/XcK6JwfQTq — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 8, 2017

After taking a pass from Taj Gibson in the backcourt, Westbrook threw an outlet pass ahead to Victor Oladipo, who double-clutched around the defense, and layed it up and in for an and-one.

Russ delivers 820th assist of season. He'll average a triple-double. #hist0ry LIVE on @FOXSportsOK pic.twitter.com/VZQFgrPid0 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 8, 2017

It was not a particularly good individual game performance for Westbrook or the Thunder, who lost 120-99. Westbrook just missed recording his 42nd triple-double game of the season -- and it was pretty hilarious how that went down . He scored 23 points, had 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but he started 0-for-11 from the field with 1 free throw with just over two minutes to play in the first half.