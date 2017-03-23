WATCH: Russell Westbrook gets 35th triple-double behind perfect shooting night

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine! today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts,throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

OK, gather ‘round, folks, I’m about to let you in on a little secret: Russell Westbrook is good at sports. Specifically, basketball. If you don’t believe me, just look at what the Thunder superstar did Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In just 30 minutes, Westbrook finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists, securing his 35th triple-double of the season. He now needs just six more triple-doubles to match Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 in a season.

Russell Westbrook has his 35th triple-double of the season, now 6 shy of tying Oscar Robertson's single-season record. pic.twitter.com/8dKz4Do7lE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2017

Russ doing his triple-double thing (16p/6r/7a) and Enes has dropped 19!



HALFTIME: @okcthunder: 63 @Sixers: 50 pic.twitter.com/OtASCFjNOx — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2017

But Westbrook wasn’t content just notching a regular old triple-double on this night. In a season in which he’s already achieved so much, he made more history against the Sixers, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double without missing a shot.

Russell Westbrook (6-6 on FG & 6-6 on FT) is 1st player in NBA history w/ a triple-double while perfect from floor & line (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/LZhUV9FWem — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2017

See, I told you that Russell Westbrook was good at basketball.