WATCH: Russell Westbrook gets 35th triple-double behind perfect shooting night
The OKC guard does it again
OK, gather ‘round, folks, I’m about to let you in on a little secret: Russell Westbrook is good at sports. Specifically, basketball. If you don’t believe me, just look at what the Thunder superstar did Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
In just 30 minutes, Westbrook finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists, securing his 35th triple-double of the season. He now needs just six more triple-doubles to match Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 in a season.
But Westbrook wasn’t content just notching a regular old triple-double on this night. In a season in which he’s already achieved so much, he made more history against the Sixers, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double without missing a shot.
See, I told you that Russell Westbrook was good at basketball.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
The Cavs and Nuggets have a dunk party
They were throwing down in the Mile High City
-
Report: Millsap will opt out this summer
The All-Star forward could re-sign in Atlanta, but wants to test the market
-
Lopez, Ibaka suspended for fight
The two big men are out one game for exchanging punches Tuesday night in Toronto
-
Report: K.D. may return before playoffs
The Warriors forward is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week
-
Joel Embiid headed for knee surgery
Another blow for the talented Sixers big man
-
Picking a dream team for the BIG3 league
Which three would you choose?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre