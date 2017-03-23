WATCH: Russell Westbrook gets 35th triple-double behind perfect shooting night

The OKC guard does it again

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

OK, gather ‘round, folks, I’m about to let you in on a little secret: Russell Westbrook is good at sports. Specifically, basketball. If you don’t believe me, just look at what the Thunder superstar did Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers

In just 30 minutes, Westbrook finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists, securing his 35th triple-double of the season. He now needs just six more triple-doubles to match Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 in a season. 

But Westbrook wasn’t content just notching a regular old triple-double on this night. In a season in which he’s already achieved so much, he made more history against the Sixers, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double without missing a shot. 

See, I told you that Russell Westbrook was good at basketball. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games