WATCH: Russell Westbrook now third all-time for triple-doubles in a season
Thunder guard has 26 triple-doubles this season after helping OKC beat Cavs
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double on Thursday. It's kind of his thing. Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double while leading the league in scoring, and he had 29 points on 11-for-27 shooting, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and seven turnovers in Oklahoma City's 118-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It was his 26th triple-double on the season, which is the third-most of all-time. Oscar Robertson also had 26 in 1960 and 1961, and he had an NBA record 41 in 1961-62. Wilt Chamberlain is second on the list with 31 in 1967-68. The Thunder have 29 games left, so as long as Westbrook stays healthy, he'll almost certainly pass Chamberlain and perhaps pass Robertson.
Here's how he got it done against Cleveland:
Notice the plays Westbrook made in the fourth quarter. Westbrook had eight points and three assists in the game's final eight minutes, helping his team hold off the defending champs. That's what he'll say he cares about, not the triple-double.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Embiid calls McConnell clutchest player
Does T.J. McConnell have the clutch gene?
-
WATCH: Oakley chants at Rangers game
Oakley is a legend at Madison Square Garden
-
Westbrook doesn't care if fans boo KD
Oklahoma City guard isn't going to tell the fans what to do
-
Report: NBA bans Twitter trash talk
The league reportedly sent out a memo with new rules
-
Reggie Miller rips Knicks on Twitter
Knicks fans should probably just delete Twitter
-
An "Uncle Drew" movie is in the works
Irving has to hope this goes better than when the GEICO cavemen got a TV show
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre