WATCH: Russell Westbrook now third all-time for triple-doubles in a season

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double on Thursday. It's kind of his thing. Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double while leading the league in scoring, and he had 29 points on 11-for-27 shooting, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and seven turnovers in Oklahoma City's 118-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was his 26th triple-double on the season, which is the third-most of all-time. Oscar Robertson also had 26 in 1960 and 1961, and he had an NBA record 41 in 1961-62. Wilt Chamberlain is second on the list with 31 in 1967-68. The Thunder have 29 games left, so as long as Westbrook stays healthy, he'll almost certainly pass Chamberlain and perhaps pass Robertson.

Here's how he got it done against Cleveland:

Notice the plays Westbrook made in the fourth quarter. Westbrook had eight points and three assists in the game's final eight minutes, helping his team hold off the defending champs. That's what he'll say he cares about, not the triple-double.