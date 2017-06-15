WATCH: Senior citizen defeats Devin Harris in game of knockout with halfcourt shot

Ah, the NBA offseason. A time for draft talk, free agency decisions, Summer League, and ... Devin Harris getting defeated in a game of knockout by an elderly man?

Absolutely, the offseason is exactly the time for Devin Harris to lose a game of knockout to a senior citizen.

Harris was helping out at one of the Dallas Mavericks' "Mavs Hoops Camps" on Thursday morning in Rowlett, Texas and jumped in a game of knockout (cool and smart people call it lightning). Being an NBA player and all, you would expect a game of knockout with kids and far less skilled adults to be a breeze for Harris, but not so.

The last two standing in the game were Harris and an elderly gentleman, and after Harris' first shot was off the mark, the old fella put up a one-footed heave that thudded off the backboard and dropped through the net to give him the victory.

BREAKING NEWS: An elderly gentleman just beat Devin Harris in a game of Knockout at the Mavs Hoop Camp in Rowlett. pic.twitter.com/zIJychAUgJ — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) June 15, 2017

That's just awesome.