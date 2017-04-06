WATCH: Shaun Livingston accidentally hits his first 3-pointer of the season

The 3-point revolution has taken over the NBA, but Golden State’s Shaun Livingston has held fast to his roots in the mid-range. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Suns, the veteran had made just 12 3-pointers in his entire career, six of which came during his first three seasons.

Livingston was without a triple this season and hadn’t made a shot from behind the arc since Jan. 31, 2016. But Wednesday night, that streak came to an end. On accident.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, with the Warriors already leading by 20 points, there was a scramble for the ball between the 3-point line and midcourt. Eventually Steph Curry secured the ball and flipped a pass to Livingston, who was standing behind the 3-point line.

Livingston spotted JaVale McGee all alone near the rim, so he lobbed up a pass that turned into a shot. In terms of getting the ball to McGee, the toss was very much off target. In terms of going in the basket, however, it was perfectly placed off the backboard.

Welp, 3 points is 3 points. pic.twitter.com/s6Pt5umMz9 — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2017

The Warriors are already one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league. If they’re making “shots” like this, good luck to the rest of the NBA.