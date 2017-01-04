WATCH: Sixers execute perfect end-of-game play to beat Wolves at buzzer
Robert Covington plays hero in this one
The smile on Joel Embiid's face said everything. After so many disappointing finishes in close games, the Philadelphia 76ers withstood a fourth-quarter run by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, capturing their ninth win of the season on an out-of-bounds play for forward Robert Covington.
Embiid, who finished with 25 points on 8-for-20 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in a duel against Karl-Anthony Towns, was the decoy on the play. Thanks to his screen and the attention he attracted, Covington was able to get an open lane to the basket. Dario Saric threw a perfect pass and Covington did the rest:
Minnesota color commentator Jim Petersen noted that this is essentially the same way the Boston Celtics got Rajon Rondo an open look to beat the Miami Heat six years ago:
As inconsistent as the Wolves have been this season, few would have predicted that the shorthanded Sixers would pull this one out. "We have five bigs, four wings and a point guard," Sixers coach Brett Brown said before the game, adding that they would have to find ways to make it work. Brown ended up doing his part, giving Philadelphia the perfect play when it desperately needed to avoid overtime.
