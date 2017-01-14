WATCH: Sixers' Joel Embiid still having fun, borrows Triple H's entrance

Who is having more fun than Embiid this season?

Nobody in the NBA seems to be having as much fun as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. On Thursday, he got the attention of his favorite WWE wrestler, Triple H, who cast an All-Star vote for Embiid on Twitter:

On Friday, Embiid followed that up by doing his best imitation of Triple H's ring entrance when he took the court against the Charlotte Hornets. It had the intro music and everything.

Triple H responded, of course, and also voted for Embiid again:

Embiid is an extremely quick learner, so he'll surely perfect that water-to-spit ratio soon enough.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

