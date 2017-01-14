WATCH: Sixers' Joel Embiid still having fun, borrows Triple H's entrance

Nobody in the NBA seems to be having as much fun as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. On Thursday, he got the attention of his favorite WWE wrestler, Triple H, who cast an All-Star vote for Embiid on Twitter:

To play the game you gotta go through The Process ... #NBAVotehttps://t.co/PzD3Qa46H6 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017

On Friday, Embiid followed that up by doing his best imitation of Triple H's ring entrance when he took the court against the Charlotte Hornets. It had the intro music and everything.

Triple H responded, of course, and also voted for Embiid again:

Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio...Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

Embiid is an extremely quick learner, so he'll surely perfect that water-to-spit ratio soon enough.