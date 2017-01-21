WATCH: Sixers stay hot, beat Blazers on Robert Covington's 3-pointer

The Philadelphia 76ers are the best story in the NBA right now. With a clutch 3-pointer from Robert Covington, they edged the Portland Trail Blazers 93-92 on Thursday, extending their hot streak to eight wins in the last 10 games.

Here's Covington's shot:

This is the third amazing finish Philadelphia has enjoyed lately. First, Covington scored on a lob on a sideline out-of-bounds play against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then T.J. McConnell made a baseline jumper over the New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. Now there is this, where the Blazers were punished for Damian Lillard's missed free throw on the previous possession.

The most impressive part of this: The Sixers sealed it without Joel Embiid, who has been by far the biggest reason for their recent success. Embiid played 22 minutes but suffered a left knee contusion when he landed awkwardly and was held out of the rest of the game for precautionary reasons. (He still played enough to record 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.)

It was fitting that Covington was the player to hit the winner on a bold, clutch 3-pointer. While he has turned into one of the best and more versatile defenders at his position, the forward has endured a down year from 3-point range. He was shooting 29.7 percent from deep going into this game, in which he took a season-high 12 3s and made five of them. If Covington can build on this, the Sixers will continue to be a tough team to beat.