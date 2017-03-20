WATCH: Stache Bros. return with another Russell Westbrook for MVP video
Enes Kanter and Steven Adams ask Andre Roberson if he'd rather guard Westbrook or wrestle a bear
Would you rather try to defend Russell Westbrook or wrestle a snake? What about swimming with an alligator? Fighting a bear? Oklahoma City Thunder big men Steven Adams and Enes Kanter posed these questions to forward Andre Roberson in their second Westbrook for MVP promo video. ( In the first one , they declared that Westbrook is the only thing they love more than their mustaches.)
Watch:
I love the idea of Adams and Kanter having a monthly Disneyland trip.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Carmelo addresses Clippers talk again
He also said, "Nah, don't start"
-
Report: Rob Hennigan's job in jeopardy
Orlando's future is extremely unclear
-
Why did Bulls send Payne to D-League?
Chicago had already taken the young guard out of the rotation
-
Batum talks scary migraine, brain scan
The forward is back in the lineup and feeling better
-
Porzingis: Knicks are 'not that good'
This isn’t the first time Porzingis has said something like this
-
Kerr denies Warriors upset at Thunder
Golden State coach Steve Kerr called Oklahoma City a first-class organization
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre