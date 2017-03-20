WATCH: Stache Bros. return with another Russell Westbrook for MVP video

Enes Kanter and Steven Adams ask Andre Roberson if he'd rather guard Westbrook or wrestle a bear

Would you rather try to defend Russell Westbrook or wrestle a snake? What about swimming with an alligator? Fighting a bear? Oklahoma City Thunder big men Steven Adams and Enes Kanter posed these questions to forward Andre Roberson in their second Westbrook for MVP promo video. ( In the first one , they declared that Westbrook is the only thing they love more than their mustaches.)

Watch:

I love the idea of Adams and Kanter having a monthly Disneyland trip.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

