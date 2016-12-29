WATCH: Steph Curry from deep in pregame warmups remains must-watch viewing

The Warriors guard continues to amaze before the game even starts

Sure, Stephen Curry is having a down year. His off-dribble percentages are still crazy -- just not as crazy as last year. And his overall shooting numbers are still top notch -- but not as good as last year. And sure, the Warriors just lost to the Cavaliers for the fourth time in as many games, counting the playoffs.

But man, can that guy make a long-range pregame shootaround shot look easy.

That is just a crazy long shot that does not count.

What's interesting is how mundane Curry has made these shots. Most players, if they made this kind of shot in warmups, we wouldn't notice because it would seem like a fluke. But with Curry, it's both mundane, and remarkable at the same time. We expect to see these kinds of plays from him routinely (in shootaround).

Curry remains the best shooter anyone has ever seen.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

