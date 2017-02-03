WATCH: Steph Curry gets tech for slapping ball into stands; fans throw it back

Technical fouls are easy to come by in the NBA. Over an 82-game schedule, players show frustration from time to time and can collect technical fouls, even guys like reigning MVP Stephen Curry.

The Warriors star earned his third technical this season Thursday against the Clippers in Los Angeles. After a play was whistled dead in the first half, Blake Griffin bounced the ball behind his back -- and Curry took the opportunity to swat the ball into the stands.

Someone even returned the favor by tossing it right back!

Hey look, I'm all for a good swat. But technically, a swat off the bounce doesn't show up on the stat sheet. Curry had a good laugh. He was goofing around, but even MVP's don't get pardoned from technicals for that kind of stunt.