WATCH: Steph Curry gets tech for slapping ball into stands; fans throw it back
The officials tend to frown upon that, no matter how many MVP Awards a fella has won
Technical fouls are easy to come by in the NBA. Over an 82-game schedule, players show frustration from time to time and can collect technical fouls, even guys like reigning MVP Stephen Curry.
The Warriors star earned his third technical this season Thursday against the Clippers in Los Angeles. After a play was whistled dead in the first half, Blake Griffin bounced the ball behind his back -- and Curry took the opportunity to swat the ball into the stands.
maxrappaport: Steph TNT NBA Basketball: Warriors at Clippers https://t.co/naP0RT1WbSpic.twitter.com/NlomBkruNl— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 3, 2017
Someone even returned the favor by tossing it right back!
Hey look, I'm all for a good swat. But technically, a swat off the bounce doesn't show up on the stat sheet. Curry had a good laugh. He was goofing around, but even MVP's don't get pardoned from technicals for that kind of stunt.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Wizards troll Nick Young with Iggy music
This is the ultimate troll job, and man does it sting
-
Melo won't help Clippers vs. Warriors
They need defense and good fortune, not more scoring.
-
Twitter roasts Speights for dunk attempt
Mo Buckets hit the ground harder than the ball did
-
Blake Griffin posterizes Kevon Looney
The Warriors got a dose of vintage Blake on Thursday
-
Tim Hardaway Jr. dunks all over Rockets
The Atlanta guard led his team to a 20-point comeback in the final quarter
-
Thompson returns to defend 3-point crown
Klay Thompson and Aaron Gordon will be back in the NBA's biggest events of All-Star Saturd...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre