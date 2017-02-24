WATCH: Steph Curry goes supernova as Warriors score 50 in 3rd quarter vs. Clippers
Steph gonna Steph, indeed
The Warriors returned from the All-Star break like the supernova squad we all expected them to be. They dropped 50-- five-oh-- on the Clippers in the third quarter, turning a 16-point deficit into a blowout as they won their 10th straight over L.A., 123-113.
And the maestro behind that quarter? None other than Mr. two-time MVP himself, the Splash God, Steph Curry. Curry went off in the third for 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep. And his last two were just certifiably insane:
Even for Curry, those were amazing. But then, given what we’ve seen from Curry, the greatest shooter ever, they don’t seem that remarkable. Any other player makes those shots and we’re all in a wailing paroxysm of joy about it. With Curry it’s just “Steph being Steph,” as the constantly used phrase goes.
Amazingly, it’s actually the fourth 50-point quarter, not just in NBA history, but in Warriors history. Happens more than you’d think, apparently. But it doesn’t take away from how amazing it was, or how incredible this Warriors team is.
