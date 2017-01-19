WATCH: Steph Curry high-fives himself after Kevin Durant leaves him hanging

Kevin Durant snubbed his MVP teammate in order to go speak to Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant was so focused on one of his old teammates in Golden State's 121-100 thumping of the Thunder that he completely forgot about one of his current Warriors teammates.

Wanting to say something to his one-time friend and now ex-teammate Russell Westbrook, Durant zoomed in on the Thunder guard and failed to notice Stephen Curry wanting to give him a high-five. In an effort to avoid the embarrassment getting left hanging, Curry simply and hilariously high-fived himself.

No matter the situation, Steph is always going to be Steph.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

