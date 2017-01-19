WATCH: Steph Curry high-fives himself after Kevin Durant leaves him hanging
Kevin Durant snubbed his MVP teammate in order to go speak to Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant was so focused on one of his old teammates in Golden State's 121-100 thumping of the Thunder that he completely forgot about one of his current Warriors teammates.
Wanting to say something to his one-time friend and now ex-teammate Russell Westbrook, Durant zoomed in on the Thunder guard and failed to notice Stephen Curry wanting to give him a high-five. In an effort to avoid the embarrassment getting left hanging, Curry simply and hilariously high-fived himself.
No matter the situation, Steph is always going to be Steph.
