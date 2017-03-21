WATCH: Steph Curry is feeling so much better, he's dunking on the Thunder

The unanimous MVP goes up and drops his first dunk of the season

Stephen Curry just went through the worst shooting slump of his career. But in his last three games, he’s been on fire, averaging over 27 points per game, blistering the nets. On Monday against the Thunder, Curry even broke out the dunk -- for the first time this season. 

You know you’re feeling it when you break out the dunk if you’re Steph Curry. Curry had 11 points in the first quarter, including 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. The slump is over, and that dunk is definitive proof. That’s bad news for the rest of the league, and especially the Thunder. 

Just for fun, here’s a Steph Curry dunk mixtape, just in case you couldn’t remember a time you’d seen him do it. 

Stephen Curry Best Dunks (2016) | HD by NBA2KShow TV on YouTube
CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore

