WATCH: Steph Curry is understandably not interested in your LaVar Ball questions

Lonzo Ball is a very good basketball player for UCLA, and in case you haven’t heard, his dad, LaVar Ball, has been hyping up that fact. Like, a lot. So much so, that he recently claimed his son is already better than the reigning two-time MVP Stephen Curry. Everyone had their reactions and jokes and such, but it had mostly gone away until the elder Ball reiterated the claim Tuesday.

As things like this go, someone had to ask the Warriors star about the comments after Wednesday’s practice. And, well, Steph Curry is just really not interested in talking about this. Mostly because he’s Steph Curry, and Lonzo Ball is Lonzo Ball.

Steph Curry asked about some of the LaVar Ball comments: "I don't want to talk about that" pic.twitter.com/X7DWkZPbAI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2017

“I don’t want to talk about that,” Curry said. “I wish the kids the best and I know they’re gonna be great NBA players.”

What else is Curry supposed to say in this situation? Curry has won two-straight NBA MVPs and Ball is having a tremendous freshman season in college. Of course he’s better than Ball right now. He knows that, you know that, everyone knows that. But there’s really no upside to Curry coming out with a strong statement declaring as much.

Curry is currently focused on trying to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and leading a Kevin Durant-less Warriors through the end of the regular season. He doesn’t need any added distractions that would come with jumping into this landmine with LaVar and Lonzo Ball.