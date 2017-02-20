WATCH: Stephen Curry planks on defense to avoid a poster in NBA All-Star Game

Steph doesn't want any piece of the East All-Stars on the break

Steph Curry’s defense is best described as “fine.” He’s good on-ball, he led the league in steals last season. He has quick hands and can pressure. He also gets lost off-ball, struggles to fight through screens, and isn’t great at containment. 

He is, however, better than this:

This is like a halfcourt shot of bad defense. That is gunning for bad defense. That’s unanimous-MVP-level bad defense.

Curry bringing back planking from 2011 like Snapchat’s not even around yet.

But hey, it’s the All-Star Game, it was funny, and Curry managed to go the proper length to avoid winding up on a poster. Not like he can give a hard foul there. Either that or he had a flashback to the Finals. One or the other. Anyway, funny moment.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

