WATCH: Stephen Curry catches mouthguard while tossing a dime

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry finds new ways to amaze every night. He also has a serious problem with keeping his mouthpiece inside his mouth. Those two habits combined for the Golden State Warriors star Thursday in a 117-101 comeback victory in Brooklyn. Curry managed to drop his mouthguard, catch it, and do so without looking, with one hand, while throwing an assist.

There's a lot going on here:

While I wish Curry would manage to keep his mouthguard where it belongs, in his oral cavity, the move is pretty slick. Curry's hand-eye coordination is supernatural; the guy's like Daredevil with his awareness and control of the basketball.

This is also a very Curry play in that it looks like an accident that turns into a score. Even when Curry's clumsy, buckets happen.