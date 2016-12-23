WATCH: Stephen Curry catches mouthguard while tossing a dime
Steph is gonna Steph, and that means both letting his mouthguard slip and getting a bucket while catching it
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry finds new ways to amaze every night. He also has a serious problem with keeping his mouthpiece inside his mouth. Those two habits combined for the Golden State Warriors star Thursday in a 117-101 comeback victory in Brooklyn. Curry managed to drop his mouthguard, catch it, and do so without looking, with one hand, while throwing an assist.
There's a lot going on here:
While I wish Curry would manage to keep his mouthguard where it belongs, in his oral cavity, the move is pretty slick. Curry's hand-eye coordination is supernatural; the guy's like Daredevil with his awareness and control of the basketball.
This is also a very Curry play in that it looks like an accident that turns into a score. Even when Curry's clumsy, buckets happen.
