WATCH: Stephen Curry drops 29 points on his 29th birthday in Warriors' victory

Steph Curry has been in a bit of a funk lately. Coming into Tuesday’s action, he was shooting only 40 percent from the field, and 30 percent from 3-point land in March, numbers which are both well below his season averages. But Tuesday was his birthday, and he got a sweet cake and fancy shoes , and so maybe this would be the night he got back on track.

In terms of overall efficiency it wasn’t to be; Curry shot 8 for 23. When it mattered most, however, he stepped up, going 4 for 6 from the field in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with just under four minutes remaining that put the Warriors up for good. His 12 points in the final 12 minutes were vital in the Warriors’ comeback from a double-digit deficit.

Scoring 12 points in the final 12 minutes wasn’t the only bit of symmetry from Curry on Tuesday night, however, as he finished the game with 29 points on his 29th birthday.

Not a bad way to celebrate.



This was the fourth consecutive time in which Curry has scored at least 25 points on his birthday, and in his past three birthday games the Warriors are 3-0, while he has scored 25, 27, and 29 points, respectively. So it looks like you can pencil in Steph Curry to lead the Warriors to victory with 31 points on March 14, 2018.