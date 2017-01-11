WATCH: Stephen Curry gets an assist from the Harlem Globetrotters

Members of the Harlem Globetrotters promoted their upcoming games at Oracle Arena by showing up at the Golden State Warriors' game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Before the Warriors' 107-95 win, one of the Globetrotters passed Curry the ball for his customary tunnel shot and helped him spin a basketball on his finger:

The Globetrotters also took part in Curry's pregame dribbling routine and performed for the crowd during a timeout:

I'm just shocked that Curry, one of the most skilled players the NBA has ever seen, can't spin a ball on his finger on his own.