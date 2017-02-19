WATCH: Stephen Curry had the All-Star stage, and it got awkward really fast

They should have just quit while they were ahead.

Following Eric Gordon’s victory in the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, TNT broadcaster Ernie Johnson stopped the action at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans to put on a touching tribute to the late, great former TNT broadcaster Craig Sager.

Sager died at 65 in December after a long battle with cancer, and there have been many touching tributes from the NBA world since his death. Saturday night was a little bit different, as several players, former players and celebrities were called out to center court to shoot 3-pointers for charity.

Every 3-pointer made earned $10,000, and the group (which included James Harden, Reggie Miller, DeMar DeRozan and DJ Khaled, among others) did an outstanding job, raising $130,000. DJ Khaled even banked one in ... it was phenomenal.

And then they had to go and ruin it. Johnson went into the stands and got Stephen Curry, and said they would raise the total to $500,000 if Curry could make one of his signature half-court shots. Curry brazenly said he only needed three attempts and strode out center court in his hoodie and skinny jeans.

First shot -- missed. Second shot -- missed. Third shot -- missed. Alright, hey, good effort. Time to count your losses and move on.

Nope. Instead Curry just kept on shooting, missing and missing as things got more and more awkward. See for yourself around the 6:00 mark.

Finally they put an end to Curry’s misery and called out Shaquille O’Neal with Sager’s son. Shaq raised him up to the basket and he put it through to finally earn the $500,000.

For $500k to the #SagerStrong foundation... Craig Sager's son with the dunk (@SHAQ with the assist) pic.twitter.com/ZncYOjFzKL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

Despite the awkwardness with Curry, at least we had a happy ending and raised some money for cancer research in the process.