WATCH: Stephen Curry helps a Warriors fan win $5,000 with the ultimate assist

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry helped out a fan on Sunday and sent her home $5,000 richer. In a timeout during the Warriors’ 112-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets, there was a contest where two fans tried to bowl a ball up a ramp and into large canisters for varying amounts of money. As a sign of how intense this particular game was, Curry left the huddle, intercepted a ball and threw it into the $2,500 canister. Since it was a gold ball, it was worth double. Watch above or here, via the NBA’s official YouTube channel:

Does this make up for Curry missing all those halfcourt shots on All-Star Saturday ? Maybe not, but it was fun.