WATCH: Stephen Curry hits crazy number of 3's in practice round

Stephen Curry can make many threes. I don't know if you knew this, given that he set the all-time record for three-pointers in a season with 402 (!!!) and is widely considered to be the best shooter to ever play in the NBA. But he can. He can especially make a lot of them in practice, all up against one another.

Footage was captured of Curry hitting 47 of 50 3-pointers in practice Saturday:

That's a 94 percent shooting mark on three-pointers. And you wonder if maybe he could do even better. How many, on his best day, in practice, with no one guarding him, could Curry hit without missing? 100? Is that insane to believe? How high would that number have to be for you to say "No, I don't believe Steph Curry hit that many threes in a row?" 150? 200?

That's what Curry has done to three-point shooting. He has made you wonder whether anything is really impossible when it comes to his shooting. He is the infinite shooter.

HT: The Score