WATCH: Stephen Curry hits crazy number of 3's in practice round
Have we mentioned he's a great shooter?
Stephen Curry can make many threes. I don't know if you knew this, given that he set the all-time record for three-pointers in a season with 402 (!!!) and is widely considered to be the best shooter to ever play in the NBA. But he can. He can especially make a lot of them in practice, all up against one another.
Footage was captured of Curry hitting 47 of 50 3-pointers in practice Saturday:
That's a 94 percent shooting mark on three-pointers. And you wonder if maybe he could do even better. How many, on his best day, in practice, with no one guarding him, could Curry hit without missing? 100? Is that insane to believe? How high would that number have to be for you to say "No, I don't believe Steph Curry hit that many threes in a row?" 150? 200?
That's what Curry has done to three-point shooting. He has made you wonder whether anything is really impossible when it comes to his shooting. He is the infinite shooter.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Melo frustrated with Phil?
Knicks star mad at teammates, mad at management, as losses and drama pile up
-
Blake Griffin nearing return for Clips
Schedule toughens for L.A. as star forward is almost healthy enough to play
-
Would Anthony waive his no-trade clause?
Could Carmelo Anthony really be on his way out of New York?
-
Magic reportedly interested in Dragic
Miami looks to rebuild and Orlando could be a landing spot
-
Celtics mad Hawks fans booed Horford
The only Celtic not mad about it was the All-Star forward himself
-
Westbrook records 19th triple-double
Russ went for his 19th triple-double, but he also had 10 turnovers in loss to Wolves
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre