WATCH: Stephen Curry, Jeremy Lin star in NBA's Chinese New Year ad
The new commercial is called "secret envelope"
With Chinese New Year coming up in late January, the NBA has released a commercial that features Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wishing you a happy Year of the Rooster:
As usual, teams will celebrate by holding theme nights and wearing special uniforms. The Rockets, Wizards, Raptors and Warriors will wear Chinese New Years-themed jerseys in select games from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12.
