WATCH: Stephen Curry makes hilarious cameo in latest episode of 'Family Guy'

While Stephen Curry was scoring 30 points and leading the Warriors past the Kings in Sacramento on Sunday, he was also appearing on the animated show "Family Guy," where, naturally, he played himself.

Curry is a big fan of the show and voiced himself on the episode, which centers around Peter Griffin and his friends running into the Warriors superstar while they are visiting San Francisco. Griffin asks Curry if he can sit on his lap during his next post game interview and since this is just a cartoon, the two-time MVP agrees.

Predictably, Griffin acts just like Riley Curry did during her father's now infamous postgame interview in 2015:

It is kind of cool to see that Curry went along with the conceit of his cameo and was cool with poking fun at himself and Riley. Of course, that may be because Riley is much better behaved than Griffin.