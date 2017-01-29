WATCH: Stephen Curry sinks a half-courter vs. Clips about as casually as a layup

Stephen Curry has become Stephen Curry by making really hard things look really, stupidly easy. Some of the shots he hits, consistently mind you, are just silly. We haven't see as many of those crazy shots this year, at least compared to the standard Curry set last year, but he's been getting it going of late. You can feel his own momentum building as he's gotten more and more comfortable with the fine balance of deferring to Kevin Durant without compromising his own aggression.

On Saturday night, en route to 43 points, including 25 in the third quarter alone, Curry hit this half-courter to close the first half like he was screwing around with his buddies.

Like a Tiger Woods putt from 30 feet out -- or at least the Tiger of old -- that thing was dead on from the start. And that's about how the night went for the Clippers, who got completely thrashed by the Warriors at Oracle.