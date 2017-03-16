WATCH: Steven Adams, Enes Kanter star in comical Russell Westbrook for MVP video
The Stache Bros. have officially endorsed Westbrook, who apparently has a new nickname
Oklahoma City Thunder big men Steven Adams and Enes Kanter, also known as the Stache Bros., have officially endorsed an MVP candidate. As you can probably guess, they do not agree with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who earned a “Who’s he?” from Russell Westbrook for picking James Harden.
Here’s Adams and Kanter’s totally ridiculous video in support of Westbrook, in which they refer to Westbrook as the King of the Prairie:
Pretty good, but what in the world does Adams have against puppies?
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Kevin Love returns, will start vs. Jazz
The Cleveland big man hasn't played since Feb. 11 due to a knee injury
-
Wolves' Bjelica (foot) out for season
This hurts their chances of making the playoffs
-
Westbrook responds to Curry's MVP pick
He is the two-time MVP, but sure
-
What will Dwyane Wade do this summer?
The future Hall of Famer has a big decision to make
-
Report: Knicks coach Hornacek's job safe
The coach shouldn't be blamed for New York's struggles, but it's unclear if he's the right...
-
Dwyane Wade out for the year
Wade sustained the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, with an MRI confirming the...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre