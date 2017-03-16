WATCH: Steven Adams, Enes Kanter star in comical Russell Westbrook for MVP video

The Stache Bros. have officially endorsed Westbrook, who apparently has a new nickname

Oklahoma City Thunder big men Steven Adams and Enes Kanter, also known as the Stache Bros., have officially endorsed an MVP candidate. As you can probably guess, they do not agree with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who earned a “Who’s he?” from Russell Westbrook for picking James Harden

Here’s Adams and Kanter’s totally ridiculous video in support of Westbrook, in which they refer to Westbrook as the King of the Prairie:

Pretty good, but what in the world does Adams have against puppies?

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

