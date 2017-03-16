WATCH: Steven Adams, Enes Kanter star in comical Russell Westbrook for MVP video

Oklahoma City Thunder big men Steven Adams and Enes Kanter, also known as the Stache Bros., have officially endorsed an MVP candidate. As you can probably guess, they do not agree with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who earned a “Who’s he?” from Russell Westbrook for picking James Harden.

Here’s Adams and Kanter’s totally ridiculous video in support of Westbrook, in which they refer to Westbrook as the King of the Prairie:

Pretty good, but what in the world does Adams have against puppies?