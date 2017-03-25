WATCH: Suns' Devin Booker scores 70 vs. Celtics; 6th to hit mark in NBA history

Devin Booker is only 20 years old, but he just joined some elite company.

Booker scored 70 points in the Suns’ 130-120 loss to the Celtics on Friday in Boston, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The massive total is also a Suns franchise record and the most ever by a Celtics opponent.

It was also the most points any NBA player has scored in a game since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in 2006.

A night to remember.



Every bucket from Devin Booker's 70 POINT NIGHT!#WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/d4hhQZes0B — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2017

The only other NBA players to score 70 or more in a game are Wilt Chamberlain, Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson.

Devin Booker is just the 6th player in @NBAHistory to score 70 points or more in a game. #WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/5aYuo032ae — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 25, 2017

The second-year guard shot 21 of 40 from the field, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range, and made 24 of 26 free throws. He scored 51 of his 70 in the second half, 28 coming in the fourth quarter.

He’s the youngest player to ever score 60 points in a game, let alone 70.