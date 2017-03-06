WATCH: Suns trailed the Celtics by 2 with 5 seconds left -- and they won by 3

The King in the Fourth lost the ball, and rookie Tyler Ulis knocked down a monster buzzer-beater

If you think March Madness is only exclusive to NCAA basketball, think again. The NBA kick-started the wildness that is March basketball on Sunday. The Suns, facing the Eastern Conference 2-seed Celtics, took Boston to the wire. The C’s, behind Isaiah Thomas’ 35 points (14 in the fourth quarter alone), had a chance to put the Suns in a bad spot. But Thomas missed the first of his two free-throw attempts ... and then the Suns went absolutely berserk, scoring five points in the final seconds to win 109-106. Check out the video above .

So to recap:

  • Thomas misses the free throw.
  • Eric Bledsoe, with no timeouts, goes up the floor.
  • Marquese Chriss makes a great screen to peel Terry Rozier off and force the switch onto Jae Crowder.
  • Bledsoe recognizes the mismatch and scores.
  • Jae Crowder ignores a wide-open Marcus Smart to throw the ball to the superstar Thomas.
  • Chriss disrupts Thomas, who tries to crossover and bounces it off his foot.
  • Tyler Ulis goes into super-human mode, scoring his 20th point of the game to sink Boston.

Also of note, Ulis gets a clean look based on how small Thomas is. The Celtics had a 120 defensive rating with Thomas on the floor Sunday. 

The Celtics were without Al Horford and Avery Bradley, but that’s still a bonkers finish. The confidence of Bledsoe to finish that first play without the timeout is notable. We’re seeing the league push toward limiting end-of-game timeouts, because the results are wild. Of course, the Celtics probably could have used one on that inbound play. 

Let the Madness begin. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Conference Brackets