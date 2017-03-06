WATCH: Suns trailed the Celtics by 2 with 5 seconds left -- and they won by 3
The King in the Fourth lost the ball, and rookie Tyler Ulis knocked down a monster buzzer-beater
If you think March Madness is only exclusive to NCAA basketball, think again. The NBA kick-started the wildness that is March basketball on Sunday. The Suns, facing the Eastern Conference 2-seed Celtics, took Boston to the wire. The C’s, behind Isaiah Thomas’ 35 points (14 in the fourth quarter alone), had a chance to put the Suns in a bad spot. But Thomas missed the first of his two free-throw attempts ... and then the Suns went absolutely berserk, scoring five points in the final seconds to win 109-106. Check out the video above .
So to recap:
- Thomas misses the free throw.
- Eric Bledsoe, with no timeouts, goes up the floor.
- Marquese Chriss makes a great screen to peel Terry Rozier off and force the switch onto Jae Crowder.
- Bledsoe recognizes the mismatch and scores.
- Jae Crowder ignores a wide-open Marcus Smart to throw the ball to the superstar Thomas.
- Chriss disrupts Thomas, who tries to crossover and bounces it off his foot.
- Tyler Ulis goes into super-human mode, scoring his 20th point of the game to sink Boston.
Also of note, Ulis gets a clean look based on how small Thomas is. The Celtics had a 120 defensive rating with Thomas on the floor Sunday.
The Celtics were without Al Horford and Avery Bradley, but that’s still a bonkers finish. The confidence of Bledsoe to finish that first play without the timeout is notable. We’re seeing the league push toward limiting end-of-game timeouts, because the results are wild. Of course, the Celtics probably could have used one on that inbound play.
Let the Madness begin.
