WATCH: The Warriors' best highlight against Toronto didn't even count

The craziest moment in the Golden State Warriors' 121-111 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday was not Kevin Durant's clutch block against DeMar DeRozan or Stephen Curry celebrating Durant's 3-pointer before the shot went up. It was a meaningless bit of fun that didn't count.

In the fourth quarter, Durant was fouled by Cory Joseph in transition and shoveled a pass to Andre Iguodala as he fell down. After the whistle, Iguodala jumped, put the ball through his legs and threw a behind-the-back alley-oop pass to Shaun Livingston, who dunked it home. It was completely unnecessary, and it was awesome.

"One of a kind," Curry said, via Let's Go Warriors. "That was pretty amazing. The fact that he was able to execute it and the fact that Shaun was aware enough to be there and jump for it and dunk it. It's not often the play of the game is one that didn't count."

It was one of those times where the crowd reaction was louder for the in-arena replay than when the play actually occurred -- you can forgive fans for not quite understanding what they saw at first. Warriors commentator Bob Fitzgerald called it "the greatest fast break that never happened."