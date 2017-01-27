WATCH: Thunder's Russell Westbrook roasts Charles Barkley's fashion sense

Russell Westbrook isn't typically fond of postgame interviews. Thursday's chat with TNT's David Aldridge, though, was an exception. After the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-98, Westbrook happily spoke about making the All-Star Game and then Aldridge asked him about Charles Barkley's wardrobe. The latter part was fantastic television:

Look at how much fun Westbrook had with that. Every postgame interview should be like this. All the reporter has to do is give the star an opportunity to roast another famous person. Simple formula.

Also: That photo of Barkley! What an outfit. I would have thought Westbrook would have at least appreciated the creativity there.