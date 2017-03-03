WATCH: Thunder's Taj Gibson makes 61-foot heave at the buzzer

What a miraculous shot

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been magnificent again on Thursday, scoring 27 points in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers. It would take something totally crazy -- like, say, a 61-foot buzzer-beater -- to overshadow Westbrook’s brilliance. 

Taj Gibson did something totally crazy. Check it out above.

Look at the arc on that shot -- what a ridiculous play. It looks like Gibson, who was acquired just before the trade deadline, is enjoying his time in Oklahoma City so far.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

