WATCH: Tim Duncan runs a focus group in 'Slam Duncan O's' cereal commercial
The Spurs legend remains a wonderful commercial actor
Future Hall of Famer Tim Duncan always had fun doing HEB commercials with the San Antonio Spurs, and he hasn't stopped just because he is retired. Here's his new spot for Slam Duncan O's cereal, where the legend hosts a focus group:
You might recall the Spurs giving away some samples to lucky fans at the AT&T Center before retiring Duncan's jersey last month. Now they're available at HEB, but only for a limited time.
My big question here: Who's the better actor, Duncan or fellow recently retired Spur Matt Bonner? Bonner did awesome work with his retirement video.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Millsap blocks Rose, Knicks lose
New York has lost 11 of 16 games and is now six games under .500
-
WATCH: Melo calls teammate Ron Burgundy
Fancy that, an actual fun thing involving the Knicks
-
Shumpert: Cavs try to punish Curry
The goal is to get as physical as possible with the back-to-back MVP
-
Griffin compares LeBron to Babe Ruth
The Cavaliers general manager knows the pressure on himself and the team
-
Durant, Curry developing chemistry
Steve Kerr has changed his rotation lately
-
LeBron: Warriors-Cavs is not a rivalry
LBJ does, however, consider Golden State 'probably one of the best teams ever assembled'
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre