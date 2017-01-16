WATCH: Tim Duncan runs a focus group in 'Slam Duncan O's' cereal commercial

The Spurs legend remains a wonderful commercial actor

Future Hall of Famer Tim Duncan always had fun doing HEB commercials with the San Antonio Spurs, and he hasn't stopped just because he is retired. Here's his new spot for Slam Duncan O's cereal, where the legend hosts a focus group:

You might recall the Spurs giving away some samples to lucky fans at the AT&T Center before retiring Duncan's jersey last month. Now they're available at HEB, but only for a limited time.

My big question here: Who's the better actor, Duncan or fellow recently retired Spur Matt Bonner? Bonner did awesome work with his retirement video.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

