WATCH: Tim Duncan runs a focus group in 'Slam Duncan O's' cereal commercial

Future Hall of Famer Tim Duncan always had fun doing HEB commercials with the San Antonio Spurs, and he hasn't stopped just because he is retired. Here's his new spot for Slam Duncan O's cereal, where the legend hosts a focus group:

You might recall the Spurs giving away some samples to lucky fans at the AT&T Center before retiring Duncan's jersey last month. Now they're available at HEB, but only for a limited time.

My big question here: Who's the better actor, Duncan or fellow recently retired Spur Matt Bonner? Bonner did awesome work with his retirement video.