WATCH: Tim Hardaway Jr. caps off insane fourth quarter vs. Rockets with poster dunk

Thursday night's game between the Rockets and Hawks featured one of the most exciting shooting guards in the NBA. It also featured James Harden.

Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. stole the show in the fourth quarter, scoring 23 of his career-high 33 points to almost single-handedly lead Atlanta to a 113-108 victory. The Hawks trailed by 20 points in the fourth quarter before Hardaway's onslaught.

Harden was no slouch himself -- putting together another stellar line of 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists -- but it was Hardaway's night. The fourth-year guard shot 8-for-11 from the field in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers.

After bringing the Hawks back with jumpers and slashing three-point plays, Hardaway put the exclamation point on the game with an emphatic dunk over Houston's Ryan Anderson and Clint Capela.

Hardaway earned a postgame interview with TNT's David Aldridge, but his teammates certainly weren't about to leave him alone for it. Kent Bazemore and company administered a brilliant lesson in photobombing:

Tim Hardaway Jr. caught up with our @daldridgetnt after posting a career-high 33 Pts in comeback win over the Rockets! pic.twitter.com/tZhykvQNMe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2017

Hardaway has seen a bump in playing time since the Hawks dealt Kyle Korver to the Cavs, and it appears that he's making the most of it.