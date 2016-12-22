WATCH: Tracy McGrady shocked by Hall of Fame nomination

T-Mac was taken aback when hearing the news he was nominated for the Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday their list of nominees for the 2017 ballot of potential inductees. The list is lengthy and includes names like Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Muggsy Bogues, Kevin Johnson and Mark Price, talented players that while eligible for the Hall, aren't guaranteed to make the final ballot.

But even though they make not actually get inducted, the simple act of being nominated can mean the world to everyone on the 2017 ballot. At least that was the case for Tracy McGrady.

Now part of the team on ESPN's The Jump, McGrady learned about his nomination from the show's host Rachel Nichols and his reaction was priceless to see:

McGrady has a strong case to make the Hall, as he is one of the best scorers to ever play. He averaged 19.6 points for his career and led the league in scoring twice. McGrady was also a seven-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team twice in his career. But McGrady didn't experience much postseason success and that could count against him.

However even if he doesn't get inducted, McGrady's reaction to just being nominated is glorious to see. And if he actually does get inducted, McGrady will surely have an equally amazing reaction to the news.

