WATCH: Trail Blazers lose to Wizards on controversial no-call

Tough calls are part of the NBA. It’s built into the game’s DNA that a contest officiated by people will have situations where either the rules, or judgments, are subject to unfortunate circumstances. And so we find that the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Washington Wizards 125-124. Markieff Morris hit the game-winning jumper with under a second left.

However ...

It turns out Morris was most definitely out of bounds before he went into his shot motion.

However, unfortunately for Portland, that’s not reviewable. According to the NBA rule book, a replay trigger is applicable only if Morris is out of bounds when he shoots, not if he steps out before shooting. So even though the official is right there, and should have called him out, and even though it’s overtime and therefore in a space the refs can review the final shot, they can’t review whether he stepped out before the shot.

And that seems unfair.

It’s a tough call for the Blazers, and their fans have every reason to be upset. If not for that missed call, they win a big game and keep the good vibes after the Jusuf Nurkic train going. The Last 2-Minutes Report will do nothing to soothe them. The officials, in a comment to the pool reporter after the game, confirmed that had they seen Morris step out of bounds, they would have called it. But they didn’t, and the rules don’t empower them to change it upon review.

Blazers fans, you should stop reading now, with my sympathies.

... OK, are they gone?

The Blazers had a 21-point lead, at home, vs. a Wizards team on a back to back, on the fourth game in five nights, at the end of a West Coast road trip. With 4:44 to go, according to Inpredictable.com, they had a 96.3 percent chance of winning the game. They had plenty of chances to win this game. A questionable 3-seconds call went vs. the Wizards when they had a six-point lead late. Every single team has games that are decided by these kinds of situations.

The officials missed it, which is unfortunate. But if the Trail Blazers had played any defense whatsoever, they win the game. If they had executed better, they win the game. If they hit free throws, they win the game. A basketball game is the summation of all the possessions by both teams, not on account of one moment, as much as it feels like that. If this call comes in the second quarter, it has the same effect, but it just doesn’t feel that way.

There’s also the issue that we can’t complain about all the stoppages late in games, and then want more reviews. There’s a balance that has to be struck, and the result of that balance is situations like this one.

It’s a tough one for Portland, who falls one game back of Denver for the eighth seed, but they still have the weakest strength of schedule of any of the teams competing for that spot. It’s a rough call, but it didn’t decide the game, nor their season.