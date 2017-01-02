WATCH: Unreal dribble move by Wolves' Kris Dunn mystifies Blazers defender

Viewed as the heir apparent to Ricky Rubio, Kris Dunn has been largely inconsistent in his rookie season. But Dunn's play has improved of late, and in the Timberwolves' 95-89 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday, the rookie point guard showed off his tantalizing skill set with an insane dribbling move.

Matched up against Shabazz Napier, Dunn dribbled left, then ran right past the Blazers guard to get the ball. He basically skipped the ball behind his defender, which totally confused Napier. Dunn then completed the play by whipping a pass to Gorgui Dieng, who nailed the wide open jumper.

You have to watch this play multiple times otherwise, like Napier, you will be quite confused that it can actually happen. It's just that impressive.