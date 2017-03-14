WATCH: Vince Carter's remarkable season continues as he makes NBA history

At 40 years old, Vince Carter is the oldest player in the NBA. The fact that he’s still in the league at that age is impressive, but Carter hasn’t been content with just sticking around. He has been an important part of the Memphis Grizzlies’ rotation this year, averaging 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23.6 minutes.

On Monday, his remarkable season continued, as he set a season-high with 24 points in the Grizzlies’ 113-93 victory against the Bucks. More notable, however, was the fact that he knocked down six 3-pointers in the game, becoming the first 40-year-old in NBA history to hit six triples in one game.

Vince Carter is the 1st 40-year-old player to make 6 3-pointers in a game (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/ZbEI0nb2Ol — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2017

The most impressive of the bunch came on a long-range effort that beat the halftime buzzer.

VINSANITY.

Even in his 19th season, Vince Carter can still get it done. And with Chandler Parsons perhaps out for the year with a torn meniscus , the Grizzlies are going to need more performances like this down the stretch from Carter.