WATCH: Warriors bench hilariously calls out Klay Thompson for traveling mid-game

Klay Thompson traveled against the Blazers and his teammates let him know about it

Expressing righteous indignation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has frequently complained about the lack of traveling calls in the NBA. Kerr was even fined for ripping refs about this very issue earlier this season. But while Kerr's complaints may have fallen on deaf ears and haven't prompted league-wide reform, his own team is fully backing him.

The Warriors are so in tune with Kerr's protest that they are even calling out their own teammates for travelling during games. At least that was the case in Golden State's 45-point victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

During the second quarter, Klay Thompson caught a pass in the corner, faked a shot and then created more space by taking more than a few extra steps. Thompson missed the shot but adding insult to injury, his teammates on the bench signaled for traveling:

Leave it to Kerr to empower his team to help officials out at their job.

