WATCH: Warriors broke ground on new arena in the strangest way possible
There were construction workers and machines dancing
After months of anticipation, the Golden State Warriors and the city of San Francisco broke ground on their new arena -- the Chase Center. The arena is located in downtown San Francisco and is expected to be completed by the start of the 2019-2020 season. And while a groundbreaking ceremony sounds like a rather simple affair, it wasn't for the Warriors.
The Warriors went all out. They had the San Francisco Symphony perform and then topped that by having faux construction workers and heavy machinery dancing to "The Blue Danube."
With such an elaborate ground breaking, it's no wonder Kevin Durant is thinking about re-signing with the Warriors.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Nike to ditch sleeved jerseys
NBA players will be able to flex a bit easier with Nike's new jerseys
-
Paul out 6-8 weeks with thumb injury
It's the latest big injury setback for the franchise
-
Durant hints at re-signing with Warriors
K.D. on Warriors' new arena: "It'll be fun to play in there"
-
LeBron reminds GS fans he's got 3 rings
It's three, in case you were confused.
-
Wolves' Rubio reportedly on trade block
No surprise here
-
Melo staying a Knick a no-win situation
Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre