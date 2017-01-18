WATCH: Warriors broke ground on new arena in the strangest way possible

After months of anticipation, the Golden State Warriors and the city of San Francisco broke ground on their new arena -- the Chase Center. The arena is located in downtown San Francisco and is expected to be completed by the start of the 2019-2020 season. And while a groundbreaking ceremony sounds like a rather simple affair, it wasn't for the Warriors.

The Warriors went all out. They had the San Francisco Symphony perform and then topped that by having faux construction workers and heavy machinery dancing to "The Blue Danube."

With such an elaborate ground breaking, it's no wonder Kevin Durant is thinking about re-signing with the Warriors.