WATCH: Warriors, Cavs get into scuffle as 3 technical fouls fly in NBA Finals Game 5

David West, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith were T'd up by the officials as it gets testy

The physical style of play that emanated from Game 4 in Cleveland continued into Game 5 on Monday.

A scuffle between the Cavaliers and Warriors broke out in the first half of Game 5 between Golden State's David West and Cleveland's Tristan Thompson, who both went nose-to-nose with one another. Cavs sharpshooter J.R. Smith also jumped into the dust-up by pushing West from behind.

Both teams rallied behind their players in an effort to break up the skirmish, and all three players were assessed technical fouls for their involvement.

