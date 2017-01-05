WATCH: Warriors' Durant states his case for All-Defensive team with block party
KD blocks two shots in a row and then nails a 3-pointer
With Russell Westbrook and James Harden leading their respective teams to win after win while averaging some gaudy numbers, Kevin Durant's chances of winning a second MVP award are slim to none. Durant is definitely part of the MVP conversation but a more reasonable goal for the Warriors star is a spot on the All-Defensive team, an honor he has yet to achieve in his career.
Durant showed why he deserves an All-Defensive nod against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. In the second quarter, Durant blocked back-to-back shots and then drilled a 3-pointer on the other end in one thrilling sequence:
Defenses win championships, and it seems like Durant is taking that adage to heart this season.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Wade: 16 Finals LeBron's defining moment
Dwyane Wade has some lofty praise for his good friend LeBron
-
Giannis hits game-winner against Knicks
The Greek Freak delivered in a big way against the Knicks
-
Winslow to have season-ending surgery
Winslow needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder
-
McCollum stops Ezeli's speech after loss
Portland's guard doesn't want to hear from a player in street clothes after latest defeat
-
WATCH: Howard boos himself in Orlando
Howard has some fun at his own expense
-
WATCH: Westbrook pegs ref with ball
The Thunder star apologized but still picked up his 10th tech of the season
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre