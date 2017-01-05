WATCH: Warriors' Durant states his case for All-Defensive team with block party

With Russell Westbrook and James Harden leading their respective teams to win after win while averaging some gaudy numbers, Kevin Durant's chances of winning a second MVP award are slim to none. Durant is definitely part of the MVP conversation but a more reasonable goal for the Warriors star is a spot on the All-Defensive team, an honor he has yet to achieve in his career.

Durant showed why he deserves an All-Defensive nod against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. In the second quarter, Durant blocked back-to-back shots and then drilled a 3-pointer on the other end in one thrilling sequence:

Defenses win championships, and it seems like Durant is taking that adage to heart this season.