WATCH: Warriors' Durant states his case for All-Defensive team with block party

KD blocks two shots in a row and then nails a 3-pointer

With Russell Westbrook and James Harden leading their respective teams to win after win while averaging some gaudy numbers, Kevin Durant's chances of winning a second MVP award are slim to none. Durant is definitely part of the MVP conversation but a more reasonable goal for the Warriors star is a spot on the All-Defensive team, an honor he has yet to achieve in his career.

Durant showed why he deserves an All-Defensive nod against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. In the second quarter, Durant blocked back-to-back shots and then drilled a 3-pointer on the other end in one thrilling sequence:

Defenses win championships, and it seems like Durant is taking that adage to heart this season.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015.

