WATCH: Warriors' Kevin Durant celebrates first NBA title with the real MVP -- his mom

Kevin Durant's bond with his mother, Wanda, has been well documented ever since he called her "the real MVP" when he won the regular season MVP award back in 2014.

So when the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 129-120 on Monday night for Durant's first title, you know it was a special moment for he and his mother. The two met at halfcourt and shared an embrace before getting the celebration started.

KD shares a moment with his "Real MVP."#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/VumRsSHsgt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 13, 2017

Durant also received the NBA Finals MVP award, and gave a special shout-out to his mother, who joined him on stage for the presentation.

"We did it!," Durant said to his mother. "I told you when I was 8 years old!"

The celebration is surely just beginning for Durant, his mother and the entire Warriors organization.