WATCH: Warriors' Kevin Durant rejects Raptors' DeMar DeRozan in the clutch

KD had a great all-around game, including this defensive gem

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Toronto Raptors down by seven points to the Golden State Warriors, DeMar DeRozan drove hard to the basket. The Raptors desperately needed to score to stay alive, and DeRozan jumped from just inside the dotted line to try to do so. If it worked, it would have looked a lot like his demolition of Tristan Thompson two months ago. If it didn't, the game would essentially be over.

Kevin Durant made sure it didn't work. Watch:

Who says the Warriors, who beat Toronto 121-111 on Wednesday, don't have rim protection? This is what Durant is capable of doing regularly on defense. Golden State saw this up close last season when the Oklahoma City Thunder almost pulled off a Western Conference finals upset.

Durant is averaging a career-high 1.5 blocks this season, and the Warriors will need this when they go to their "small" lineups. As you can see here, though, when Durant and Draymond Green are on the court, Golden State is really not small at all.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories