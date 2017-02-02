WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry assists his dad for deep 3-pointer

The Charlotte Hornets are visiting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, which means Stephen Curry's father Dell is getting a chance to do color commentary while watching his son play. Before the game, the back-to-back MVP passed the ball to the Hornets' all-time leading scorer, and magic happened:

Steph... to DELL... for THREE!! pic.twitter.com/1W9lroCF4O — CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) February 2, 2017

Apparently Steph isn't the only Curry who can shoot from way behind the 3-point line. You know the story, daddy taught jumpers.