WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry assists his dad for deep 3-pointer

Dell Curry is still a marksman himself, obviously

The Charlotte Hornets are visiting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, which means Stephen Curry's father Dell is getting a chance to do color commentary while watching his son play. Before the game, the back-to-back MVP passed the ball to the Hornets' all-time leading scorer, and magic happened:


Apparently Steph isn't the only Curry who can shoot from way behind the 3-point line. You know the story, daddy taught jumpers.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

