WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry misses point-blank shot at beating Kings in OT
Golden State's golden boy missed a golden opportunity
Continuing his sensational play as of late, Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry hit eight three-pointers and poured in 35 points against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Yet with the game on the line, Curry couldn't convert and the Warriors suffered their eighth loss of the season, falling to the Kings 109-106 in overtime.
Taking advantage of Sacramento switching on screens with 6.2 seconds left in overtime, an unguarded Curry cut to the rim and had a good look at a potential game-winning layup. However, Anthony Tolliver flew in to contest the shot and Curry seemingly adjusted his attempt and ended up missing.
"Kind of rushed it," Curry said. "Saw Tolliver coming over, but it didn't really affect it. I just missed it. Tough way to end the game with a shot at point blank range to erase all of the mishaps earlier but it's just the way it went."
