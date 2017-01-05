WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry channels Jordan with hand-switching layup

Curry's switched hands like Jordan on a crafty layup

Stephen Curry reached into his bag of tricks against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday and unearthed some ridiculousness.

Driving toward the basket, Curry tried to make a pass but quickly switched hands mid-air to complete a crafty reverse layup. After completing the play, Curry had to look at his hands in disbelief, shocked that he was able to complete such a shot:

It's not exactly the same but Curry's layup is somewhat similar to Michael Jordan's iconic layup where he switched hands in mid-air. Of course Jordan was trying to dunk the ball and Curry was attempting a pass, but either way, add this play to the canon of insane plays by the Warriors superstar.

