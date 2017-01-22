WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry hits one from the Everglades vs. Orlando Magic
It turns out he can still hit 3s from very far away. Who knew?
Steph Curry remains the most dangerous open floor threat in the league. At least with LeBron James you can try and foul him. With Russell Westbrook if you protect the rim you have a chance. But Curry's ability to spread the floor is unlike anything we've seen in the NBA.
Just ask the Magic:
.@StephenCurry30 from wayyyyyyyyy back pic.twitter.com/sa5o77I5lk— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) January 22, 2017
Good grief, Steph. Most people shoot this and you wonder if they lost track of where they are on the floor.
Not much more to say than "Steph gonna Steph."
