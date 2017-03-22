WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry laughs with Seth Curry, then hits 4 logo shots

Before Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry started opposite his brother , Dallas Mavericks gurd Seth Curry, on Tuesday, CSN caught the two of them sharing a moment. Seth walked by Stephen during the back-to-back MVP’s warmup routine, the brothers had a laugh and then Stephen made four 3-pointers in a row from around the Mavericks’ logo near halfcourt.

Watch:

I’ll bet just the sight of Seth got Stephen’s competitive juices flowing. Funny how Seth didn’t stay on the court to watch Stephen drain deep 3s -- he’s seen enough of that in his lifetime, I guess.