WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry laughs with Seth Curry, then hits 4 logo shots

A nice little moment before the Warriors dominated the Mavs

Before Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry started opposite his brother , Dallas Mavericks gurd Seth Curry, on Tuesday, CSN caught the two of them sharing a moment. Seth walked by Stephen during the back-to-back MVP’s warmup routine, the brothers had a laugh and then Stephen made four 3-pointers in a row from around the Mavericks’ logo near halfcourt.

Watch:

I’ll bet just the sight of Seth got Stephen’s competitive juices flowing. Funny how Seth didn’t stay on the court to watch Stephen drain deep 3s -- he’s seen enough of that in his lifetime, I guess. 

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

