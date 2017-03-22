WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry laughs with Seth Curry, then hits 4 logo shots
A nice little moment before the Warriors dominated the Mavs
Before Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry started opposite his brother , Dallas Mavericks gurd Seth Curry, on Tuesday, CSN caught the two of them sharing a moment. Seth walked by Stephen during the back-to-back MVP’s warmup routine, the brothers had a laugh and then Stephen made four 3-pointers in a row from around the Mavericks’ logo near halfcourt.
Watch:
I’ll bet just the sight of Seth got Stephen’s competitive juices flowing. Funny how Seth didn’t stay on the court to watch Stephen drain deep 3s -- he’s seen enough of that in his lifetime, I guess.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
LOOK: Shaq's statue at Staples Center
The soon-to-be-unveiled statue is going up
-
Kerr would take pay cut for shorter sked
It seems like 82 games is simply too many
-
Report: Nets to chase KCP in free agency
The Pistons swingman could be the next Tyler Johnson or Allen Crabbe, in a sense
-
Ainge, Rivers want Ray Allen rift to end
Rajon Rondo said that the sharpshooter would not be invited to celebrate this summer
-
LeBron James leads Reiter MVP ballot
After the King, it's Harden, Westbrook and Leonard, but this race is by no means over
-
Playing Steph wasn't much fun for Seth
Seth Curry gets a start for Dallas, then watches Stephen and Golden State win by 25
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre