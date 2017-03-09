WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry loses ball, hits circus shot anyway
Golden State's opponents can't let shots like this deflate them
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the master of trick shots. He practices them, so if he has to create something in an unusual situation on the court, it feels normal. Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics provided another example of this: in the second quarter, Curry momentarily lost the ball trying to split a screen, recovered it and threw up a finger roll from about 17 feet as he fell to the floor. And, of course, it rattled in.
Watch:
The best part was that, with the crowd losing its collective mind, Curry just got up and ran back on defense as if nothing out of the ordinary happened.
The Celtics usually don’t let the Warriors’ crazy shot-making deflate them, but this one turned out to be a momentum-changer, too. It was the start of a 10-1 Golden State run to close the first half.
